Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $8.52 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.3% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,174 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,936 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $459.22. 4,258,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,852. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $439.16 and its 200 day moving average is $417.98. The firm has a market cap of $342.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.