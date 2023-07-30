HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $29.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. SVB Securities raised their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $33.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

MLTX opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76.

Insider Transactions at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 450,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.63 per share, with a total value of $20,533,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,127,100 shares in the company, valued at $188,319,573. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,916,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,439,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.