HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $29.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. SVB Securities raised their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $33.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.30.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %
MLTX opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76.
Insider Transactions at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 450,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.63 per share, with a total value of $20,533,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,127,100 shares in the company, valued at $188,319,573. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,916,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,439,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.
