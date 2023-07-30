Head to Head Contrast: RB Global (NYSE:RBA) versus DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC)

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) and DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

RB Global has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLH has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of RB Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of DLH shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of RB Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of DLH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RB Global $1.73 billion 6.75 $319.66 million $0.98 65.68 DLH $395.17 million 0.36 $23.29 million $0.75 13.67

This table compares RB Global and DLH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RB Global has higher revenue and earnings than DLH. DLH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RB Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RB Global and DLH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RB Global 6.13% 5.25% 2.22% DLH 3.48% 12.81% 4.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RB Global and DLH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RB Global 0 1 8 0 2.89 DLH 0 0 0 0 N/A

RB Global currently has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.98%. Given RB Global’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RB Global is more favorable than DLH.

Summary

RB Global beats DLH on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution. The company serves customers across various asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining, and agriculture. RB Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, it offers public health and life sciences services, such as clinical trials, epidemiology studies, and disease prevention; and health promotion to underserved and at-risk communities through development of strategic communication campaigns, research on emerging trends, health informatics analyses, and application of best practices. Further, the company provides Infinibyte, a platform-as-a-service cloud service. It primarily serves the federal health services market. The company was formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc. and changed its name to DLH Holdings Corp. in June 2012. DLH Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

