Head to Head Review: Elisa Oyj (ELMUF) versus Its Rivals

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) is one of 144 publicly-traded companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Elisa Oyj to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Elisa Oyj and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elisa Oyj 4 2 4 0 2.00 Elisa Oyj Competitors 776 2361 4243 156 2.50

Elisa Oyj presently has a consensus price target of $56.90, suggesting a potential downside of 8.89%. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 171.06%. Given Elisa Oyj’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elisa Oyj has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elisa Oyj N/A N/A N/A Elisa Oyj Competitors -4.75% -11.78% 1.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elisa Oyj and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Elisa Oyj and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Elisa Oyj N/A N/A 44.12 Elisa Oyj Competitors $8.78 billion $579.34 million -262.92

Elisa Oyj’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Elisa Oyj. Elisa Oyj is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Elisa Oyj pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Elisa Oyj pays out 91.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Telecom Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 16.0% and pay out 42.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Elisa Oyj lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of Elisa Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Elisa Oyj peers beat Elisa Oyj on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services. The company provides Elisa IndustrIQ for industrial software; Elisa Polystar for telecom software; and Elisa Videra that provides virtual communication solutions. It also offers solutions for automation of network management and operation for mobile operators; IoT solutions for industries; and ICT and online services. The company serves consumers, corporates, and public administration organizations. Elisa Oyj was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

