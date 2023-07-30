Head-To-Head Review: WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS) & Argan (NYSE:AGX)

WANG & LEE GROUP (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) and Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for WANG & LEE GROUP and Argan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WANG & LEE GROUP 0 0 0 0 N/A Argan 0 0 1 0 3.00

Argan has a consensus target price of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.32%. Given Argan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Argan is more favorable than WANG & LEE GROUP.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WANG & LEE GROUP N/A N/A N/A Argan 6.05% 10.01% 6.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of Argan shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Argan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WANG & LEE GROUP and Argan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WANG & LEE GROUP $4.17 million 3.80 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Argan $455.04 million 1.11 $33.10 million $2.02 18.62

Argan has higher revenue and earnings than WANG & LEE GROUP.

Summary

Argan beats WANG & LEE GROUP on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WANG & LEE GROUP

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. operates as a construction contractor in Hong Kong and Mainland. The company engages in the contract engineering, installation, and out-fitting of electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning systems, fire safety systems, and water supply and sewage disposal systems for the public and private sectors. Its clients range from small startups to large companies. The company serves hospitals, schools and educational institute, hotels, residential development, commercial building, shopping arcade, HKSAR, public utilities, theme park, and data centers. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Wang & Lee Brothers, Inc.

About Argan

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments. The Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 16 gigawatts of power-generating capacity. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and other commercial firms. The Industrial Fabrication and Field Services segment provides construction and field services and vessel fabrication services for fertilizer, lithium technology, engineering and construction, forest products, industrial gas, mining, and other companies in southeast region of the United States. The Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segment offers trenchless directional boring and excavation for underground communication and power networks, as well as aerial cabling services; and installs buried cable, high and low voltage electric lines, and private area outdoor lighting systems. It also provides structured cabling, terminations, and connectivity that offers the physical transport for high-speed data, voice, video, and security networks. This segment serves electricity cooperative, state and local government agencies, regional communications service providers, and other commercial customers, as well as contractors, other commercial firms, and federal government facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Argan, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

