Heritage Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 87.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,653 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 204,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 75,324 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 34,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.30 on Friday, hitting $459.22. 4,258,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $439.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.