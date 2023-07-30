Holistic Financial Partners Increases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $917,270,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,603,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,900,000 after purchasing an additional 660,760 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.77. 1,473,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,138. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.98. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

