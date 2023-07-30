Holistic Financial Partners Invests $203,000 in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 528 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,902 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,791 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,826 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Trading Up 2.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $14.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $528.87. 2,810,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $473.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.82. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $539.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

