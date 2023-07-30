Holistic Financial Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco lifted its position in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,070. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.