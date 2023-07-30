Holistic Financial Partners Sells 161 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Holistic Financial Partners cut its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $190.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,602,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.26 and a 200-day moving average of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.