holoride Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $13.16 million and $111,557.75 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,871.17 or 0.06354024 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00044830 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00021865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00030750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014476 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004775 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01921809 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $135,515.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

