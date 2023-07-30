Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:HXS) Trading 0.9% Higher

Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:HXS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$61.33 and last traded at C$61.24. 12,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 17,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.67.

Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$58.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.41.

