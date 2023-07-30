Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Insight Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Insight Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.80. 14,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,839. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

Insight Select Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Insight Select Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSI. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,991,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,620,000 after purchasing an additional 84,415 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 15.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 471,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 62,695 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 301,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.