Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Insight Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.80. 14,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,839. Insight Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.76.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th.
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
