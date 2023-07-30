Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.15, reports. Integer had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.05 million. Integer updated its FY23 guidance to $4.23-4.43 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.23-$4.42 EPS.

Integer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $91.75. 521,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,944. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average is $79.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Integer from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Integer from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Integer from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.83.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Integer

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $303,956.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $82,214,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,758,000 after acquiring an additional 291,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 23.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,236,000 after acquiring an additional 267,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Integer by 1,422.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

