Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $386.00 million-$390.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.86 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IART. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Argus downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 2.2 %

IART stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,215. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $37.36 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.68.

Insider Activity

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $381.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Witte Jan De purchased 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after purchasing an additional 189,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 384,941 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $88,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,877 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $63,129,000 after acquiring an additional 37,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Further Reading

