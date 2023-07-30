Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.37. 2,268,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,969. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $333.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

