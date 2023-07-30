Intellectus Partners LLC Has $6.11 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,840 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $233,856,000 after buying an additional 459,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $13.77 on Friday, reaching $325.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,220,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,000,720. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.07.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

