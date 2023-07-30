Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.40. 6,004,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,364. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.33. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

