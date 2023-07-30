Intellectus Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.1% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after buying an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,132,545,000 after buying an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 886,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,176,000 after buying an additional 188,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 838,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $396,441,000 after buying an additional 223,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $449.00. 1,163,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,547. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $113.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.70 and its 200 day moving average is $465.23.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

