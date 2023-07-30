Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 256,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after buying an additional 41,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after buying an additional 39,986 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PYZ stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.92. 4,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,748. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $68.91 and a 12-month high of $93.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

