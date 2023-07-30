Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Up 30.8% in July

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.76. 2,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.33. The company has a market capitalization of $116.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.38.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.3596 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

