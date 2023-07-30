Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Up 30.8% in July

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.76. 2,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.33. The company has a market capitalization of $116.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.38.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.3596 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
