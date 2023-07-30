Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIZ traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 247,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,520. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $139.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $31.82.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.2447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIZ. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.