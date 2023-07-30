Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IVZ. Citigroup upped their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Invesco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.45.

IVZ opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Invesco has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 25.97.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

