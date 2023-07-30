Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.3% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 971.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 862,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $383.48 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

