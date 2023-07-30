Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Barber Financial Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 426.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 183,884 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 12.8% of Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $72,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 971.1% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 862,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $228,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.48. The stock had a trading volume of 56,902,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,633,848. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.55.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

