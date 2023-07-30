Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $383.48. 56,902,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,633,848. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $363.71 and a 200 day moving average of $334.55. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

