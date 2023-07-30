Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Increased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.