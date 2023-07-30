iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,660 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Bell Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Arkos Global Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $271.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,744. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.66 and a 200 day moving average of $254.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

