iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,069 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,409,000 after purchasing an additional 480,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,117,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,850,000 after purchasing an additional 24,049 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $104.24. 2,548,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,147. The firm has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

