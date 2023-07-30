iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 62,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 305,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,472,000 after acquiring an additional 113,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 445,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after acquiring an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $97.56. 9,233,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,043,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average is $98.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

