iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Bought by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SUSL traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $80.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,923. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $59.87 and a 1 year high of $80.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.87.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2297 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

