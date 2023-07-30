iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV) Shares Purchased by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

BATS:XVV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $167.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

