iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,665 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC owned about 1.44% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $107,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $88,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $4,386,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $142,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,632 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

