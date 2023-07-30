iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Acquired by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,411,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after acquiring an additional 170,287 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,001,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 478.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 53,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $29.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

