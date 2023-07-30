iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 106.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,892 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,349,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.70. 5,952,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,092,838. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.32. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

