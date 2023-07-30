iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Bought by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,592,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,546,000 after buying an additional 55,789 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,420,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,155,000 after buying an additional 1,084,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after buying an additional 529,394 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,016,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,075,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,841,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

