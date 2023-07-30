iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Reduced by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IWB stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,777. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $252.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.91.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

