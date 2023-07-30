iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Boosted by US Financial Advisors LLC

US Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.5% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $4.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,928. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $286.96. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.