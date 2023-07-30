iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 2.5% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.43. 21,612,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,512,098. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

