iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,704,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 253,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 30,492 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.67 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,456. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $50.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.53.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

