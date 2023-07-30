iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF were worth $48,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 18,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,719,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $22.23. 368,456 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

