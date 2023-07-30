Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,773 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,428,444 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $99,039,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HAL traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,455,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,314,718. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,183 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.