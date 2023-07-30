Israel Discount Bank of New York Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Comcast were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 30.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 45,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Comcast by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 276,152 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 67,746 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Comcast Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.23. 20,668,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,583,346. The company has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.