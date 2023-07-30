Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 187 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,754.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 531,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,481,000 after acquiring an additional 512,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $149,668,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $427.11. 1,194,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,627. Deere & Company has a one year low of $328.62 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.84.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

