Israel Discount Bank of New York Sells 4,901 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,356 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after buying an additional 933,215 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.02. 1,165,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,449. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.08. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2221 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

