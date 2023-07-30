J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,910,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of -39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -211.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.83.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

