James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JRVR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of JRVR stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. James River Group has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $691.08 million, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.45 million. James River Group had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,583,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,924,000 after buying an additional 274,337 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,325,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,403,000 after buying an additional 113,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,539,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,827,000 after acquiring an additional 98,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,655,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,616,000 after purchasing an additional 106,299 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

