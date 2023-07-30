JMP Securities Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $200.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.86.

ANET opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $178.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $53,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $492,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,100 shares in the company, valued at $32,358,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,006. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 131.0% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 139.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

