Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROK traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.30. The company had a trading volume of 719,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,097. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $209.27 and a one year high of $348.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $315.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

