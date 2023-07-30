Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys 15,324 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,324 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 121,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 17,192 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 267,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 98,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 11,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $33.80. 12,014,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,607,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.50. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

